    Lance Cpl. Bruno Official Photo [Image 3 of 3]

    Lance Cpl. Bruno Official Photo

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Sarah Grawcock 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego       

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Bruno, the mascot of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Western Recruiting Region, poses for an official photo. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 17:07
    Photo ID: 8545903
    VIRIN: 240723-M-JK941-2019
    Resolution: 3255x4882
    Size: 10.03 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lance Cpl. Bruno Official Photo [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Sarah Grawcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Boot Camp
    MCRD San Diego
    Mascot
    Western Recruiting Region

