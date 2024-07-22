U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Bruno, the mascot of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Western Recruiting Region, poses for an official photo. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 17:07
|Photo ID:
|8545903
|VIRIN:
|240723-M-JK941-2019
|Resolution:
|3255x4882
|Size:
|10.03 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Lance Cpl. Bruno Official Photo [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Sarah Grawcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.