    Fairchild showcases RTIC system during a congressional delegation flight [Image 7 of 7]

    Fairchild showcases RTIC system during a congressional delegation flight

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Caroline Kehrli, a Congressional staff member, observes aerial refueling during a Congressional delegation flight out of Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 22, 2024. Gen. Mike Minihan, AMC commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Newman, AMC command chief, hosted a Congressional delegation aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker to demonstrate the importance of connectivity across the mobility fleet. The Fairchild Air Force Base KC-135, equipped with a Real-Time Information in the Cockpit data link system, conducted a refueling mission with F-16s and a KC-46 while showcasing the RTIC system’s capabilities. The demonstration was completed ahead of Minihan’s testimony to House Armed Services Committee subcommittee for Seapower and Projection Forces where he provided an informational update on mobility aircraft connectivity capabilities, crucial in today’s security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 17:02
    Photo ID: 8545901
    VIRIN: 240722-F-YI652-1792
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild showcases RTIC system during a congressional delegation flight [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Clare Werner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Fairchild Air Force Base
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    House Armed Services Comittee
    Real Time Information in the Cockpit

