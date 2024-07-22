Fairchild showcases RTIC system during a congressional delegation flight

Sapna Sharma, a Congressional staff member, observes aerial refueling during a Congressional delegation flight out of Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 22, 2024. Gen. Mike Minihan, AMC commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Newman, AMC command chief, hosted a Congressional delegation aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker to demonstrate the importance of connectivity across the mobility fleet. The Fairchild Air Force Base KC-135, equipped with a Real-Time Information in the Cockpit data link system, conducted a refueling mission with F-16s and a KC-46 while showcasing the RTIC system’s capabilities. The demonstration was completed ahead of Minihan’s testimony to House Armed Services Committee subcommittee for Seapower and Projection Forces where he provided an informational update on mobility aircraft connectivity capabilities, crucial in today’s security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner)

