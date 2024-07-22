USMC Hosts Amphibious Assault Briefing During RIMPAC 2024

Marines from the Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, the Republic of Korea, the United States and other partnering nations attend an amphibious assault briefing during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 at Bellows Air Force Station, Hawaii, July 22, 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael S. Murphy)

