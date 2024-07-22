Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMC Hosts Amphibious Assault Briefing During RIMPAC 2024 [Image 1 of 3]

    USMC Hosts Amphibious Assault Briefing During RIMPAC 2024

    BELLOWS AIR FORCE STATION, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Murphy 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Stephen Harr (center left), 1st Platoon Commander, Company C, places props during an amphibious assault briefing during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 at Bellows Air Force Station, Hawaii, July 22, 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael S. Murphy)

