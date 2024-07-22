AMC commander hosts Congressional delegation flight at Joint Base Andrews

Gen Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt Jamie Newman, AMC command chief, take a group photo with a Congressional delegation before boarding a KC-135 Stratotanker to demonstrate the importance of connectivity across the mobility fleet, July 22, 2024. The Fairchild AFB KC-135, equipped with a Real-Time Information in the Cockpit data link system, conducted a refueling mission with F-16s and a KC-46 while showcasing the RTIC system’s capabilities. The demonstration was completed ahead of Minihan’s testimony to House Armed Services Committee subcommittee for Seapower and Projection Forces where he provided an informational update on mobility aircraft connectivity capabilities, crucial in today’s security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)

