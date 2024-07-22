Missouri adjutant general visits the 139th Airlift Wing

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Levon Cumpton, adjutant general of the Missouri National Guard, visited with Airmen at the 139th Airlift Wing to discuss Air Force mobilization processes at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, July 22, 2024. Cumpton expressed the importance of the joint headquarters staff and the wing’s familiarity with one another, and both branches of service, to excel in readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Masoner)

