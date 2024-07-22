In early July, Marion Whicker, the Executive Deputy to the Commanding General at the U.S. Army Materiel Command, spoke frankly during a visit to the Joint Munitions Command’s headquarters, located at the Rock Island Arsenal in Rock Island, Illinois, as she nears the end of her Army Civilian career.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 09:06
|Photo ID:
|8544996
|VIRIN:
|240712-A-AO796-6359
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘Be brave in the face of adversity’: Whicker reflects on Army career, by Matthew Wheaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Be brave in the face of adversity’: Whicker reflects on Army career
No keywords found.