    U.S. and UAE Joint K-9 Training [Image 14 of 14]

    U.S. and UAE Joint K-9 Training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kregg York 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force military working dog, assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, searches a U.S. military warehouse for explosive materials during a joint training exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The U.S. and UAE conducted the joint training event to better understand how each country operates and share best practices, increasing interoperability and mutual understanding between the partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
