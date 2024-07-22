NMCB 11 in Cyprus

MARI, Cyprus (June 10, 2024) U.S. Navy Equipment Operator 2nd Class Cayden Betz, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, uses a scraper to flatten out earth on a helicopter landing pad site on the Evangelos Florakis Naval Base in Mari, Cyprus, June 10, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Jacob McBride)

