NMCB 11 in Cyprus

MARI, Cyprus (June 5, 2024) U.S. Navy Equipment Operator 3rd Class Ryan Ward, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, moves earth with an excavator while working on a helicopter landing pad site on the Evangelos Florakis Naval Base in Mari, Cyprus, June 5, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, providing civil engineering support for U.S. 6th Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Jacob McBride)

