Sailors assigned to the crash and salvage team aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), stand by during deck-landing qualifications, in the Pacific Ocean, July 14, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)
|07.14.2024
|07.23.2024 07:10
|8544885
|240714-N-KX492-1445
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, Flight Deck Qualifications Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.