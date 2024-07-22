Flight Deck Qualifications Aboard USS Tripoli

240714-N-KX492-1157

Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), communicate during deck-landing qualifications, in the Pacific Ocean, July 14, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

Location: SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN