Flight Deck Qualifications Aboard USS Tripoli

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Senior Chief Malcom Butler, from Richmond, Virginia, right, gives instructions to Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Nathaniel Keller, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, left during deck-landing qualifications aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, July 14, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

Date Taken: 07.14.2024 Location: SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN