    Flight Deck Qualifications Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 1 of 7]

    Flight Deck Qualifications Aboard USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.14.2024

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240714-N-KX492-1204
    A CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, approaches amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), during deck-landing qualifications, in the Pacific Ocean, July 14, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Paul LeClair)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 07:10
    Photo ID: 8544878
    VIRIN: 240714-N-KX492-1204
    Resolution: 4489x2993
    Size: 696.34 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

