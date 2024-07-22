Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Boat Ops [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Boat Ops

    SEA OF JAPAN

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240723-N-NF288-012 SEA OF JAPAN (July 23, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conduct boat ops in the Sea of Japan, July 23. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 05:16
    Photo ID: 8544774
    VIRIN: 240723-N-NF288-5125
    Resolution: 6354x4236
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Boat Ops [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

