Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rear Admiral Mark Melson Tours USNS City of Bismarck for Pacific Partnership 2024-2 [Image 2 of 5]

    Rear Admiral Mark Melson Tours USNS City of Bismarck for Pacific Partnership 2024-2

    SEMBAWANG, SINGAPORE

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Navy RADM Mark A. Melson, Commander Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC), Commander Task Force 73 (CTF 73), right, answers questions from media representatives with local media outlets aboard the Spearhead-class Expeditionary Fast Transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EFP 9) while ported in Sembawang, Singapore, July 23, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 05:15
    Photo ID: 8544769
    VIRIN: 240723-N-RM312-4959
    Resolution: 4292x3066
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: SEMBAWANG, SG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Admiral Mark Melson Tours USNS City of Bismarck for Pacific Partnership 2024-2 [Image 5 of 5], by SA Gavin Arnoldhendershot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rear Admiral Mark Melson Tours USNS City of Bismarck for Pacific Partnership 2024-2
    Rear Admiral Mark Melson Tours USNS City of Bismarck for Pacific Partnership 2024-2
    Rear Admiral Mark Melson Tours USNS City of Bismarck for Pacific Partnership 2024-2
    Rear Admiral Mark Melson Tours USNS City of Bismarck for Pacific Partnership 2024-2
    Rear Admiral Mark Melson Tours USNS City of Bismarck for Pacific Partnership 2024-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    USNS City of Bismarck
    PP24-2
    PP2024-2
    Pacific Partnership 2024-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download