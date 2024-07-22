Rear Admiral Mark Melson Tours USNS City of Bismarck for Pacific Partnership 2024-2

U.S. Navy RADM Mark A. Melson, Commander Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC), Commander Task Force 73 (CTF 73), right, answers questions from media representatives with local media outlets aboard the Spearhead-class Expeditionary Fast Transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EFP 9) while ported in Sembawang, Singapore, July 23, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

Date Taken: 07.23.2024