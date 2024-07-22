U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade do battle with pugil sticks at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 18, 2024. The tasks reinforce basic Soldier skills, develop junior leaders, and foster esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.23.2024 04:47 Photo ID: 8544731 VIRIN: 240718-A-XB890-1114 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 28.41 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-6 FAR conduct Soldier skills events [Image 24 of 24], by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.