Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-6 FAR conduct Soldier skills events [Image 17 of 24]

    1-6 FAR conduct Soldier skills events

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade prepares to do battle with pugil sticks at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 18, 2024. The tasks reinforce basic Soldier skills, develop junior leaders, and foster esprit de corps. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 04:47
    Photo ID: 8544728
    VIRIN: 240718-A-XB890-1096
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 19.18 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-6 FAR conduct Soldier skills events [Image 24 of 24], by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-6 FAR reinforce Soldier skills through various events
    1-6 FAR conduct Soldier skills events
    1-6 FAR conduct Soldier skills events
    1-6 FAR conduct Soldier skills events
    1-6 FAR conduct Soldier skills events
    1-6 FAR conduct Soldier skills events
    1-6 FAR conduct Soldier skills events
    1-6 FAR conduct Soldier skills events
    1-6 FAR conduct Soldier skills events
    1-6 FAR conduct Soldier skills events
    1-6 FAR conduct Soldier skills events
    1-6 FAR conduct Soldier skills events
    1-6 FAR conduct Soldier skills events
    1-6 FAR conduct Soldier skills events
    1-6 FAR conduct Soldier skills events
    1-6 FAR conduct Soldier skills events
    1-6 FAR conduct Soldier skills events
    1-6 FAR conduct Soldier skills events
    1-6 FAR conduct Soldier skills events
    1-6 FAR conduct Soldier skills events
    1-6 FAR conduct Soldier skills events
    1-6 FAR conduct Soldier skills events
    1-6 FAR conduct Soldier skills events
    1-6 FAR conduct Soldier skills events

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    Railgunners
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download