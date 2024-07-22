Nimitz Sailors Fold Flag

Sailors fold the Ensign on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), July 22, 2024, at Naval Air Station North Island. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)

