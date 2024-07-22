Sailors prepare to shift colors on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), July 22, 2024, at Naval Air Station North Island. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 23:19 Photo ID: 8544335 VIRIN: 240722-N-XK462-1019 Resolution: 3749x2499 Size: 6.96 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Sailors Prepare To Shift Colors [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.