The USS Sampson Steams Past Nimitz

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) steams past the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), July 22, 2024, at Naval Air Station North Island. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)
