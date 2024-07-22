Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Seaman Chad Hughes 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors observe an F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 taxi on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), July 22, 2024, in the Pacific Ocean. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chad K. Hughes)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 23:19
    Photo ID: 8544331
    VIRIN: 240722-N-NX999-1037
    Resolution: 4687x3125
    Size: 6.7 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Nimitz
    Flight Operations
    Navy

