Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

Sailors observe an F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 taxi on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), July 22, 2024, in the Pacific Ocean. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chad K. Hughes)

