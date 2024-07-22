Continuing Promise 2024 treat patients in Valle La Estrella in Limón, Costa Rica

240722-N-WP746-1405
VALLE LA ESTRELLA, Costa Rica (July 22, 2024) – Lt. Byron Trinh and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ricardo Maldonado conduct dental work on a patient at Valle La Estrella Clinic in Limón, Costa Rica, during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)
07.21.2024
07.22.2024
8544290
240722-N-WP746-1405
5443x3629
3.89 MB
LIMÓN, CR
1
0
