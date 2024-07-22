Continuing Promise 2024 treat patients in Valle La Estrella in Limón, Costa Rica

240722-N-WP746-1072

VALLE LA ESTRELLA, Costa Rica (July 22, 2024) – U.S. Navy nurse Lt. Brandy Lee takes a blood pressure measurement on a patient while conducting a medical assessment at Valle La Estrella Clinic in Limón, Costa Rica, during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

Date Taken: 07.21.2024
Location: LIMóN, CR
by CPO Mark Logico