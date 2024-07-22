Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Continuing Promise 2024 treat patients in Valle La Estrella in Limón, Costa Rica [Image 5 of 7]

    Continuing Promise 2024 treat patients in Valle La Estrella in Limón, Costa Rica

    LIMóN, COSTA RICA

    07.21.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Logico  

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240722-N-WP746-1072
    VALLE LA ESTRELLA, Costa Rica (July 22, 2024) – U.S. Navy nurse Lt. Brandy Lee takes a blood pressure measurement on a patient while conducting a medical assessment at Valle La Estrella Clinic in Limón, Costa Rica, during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 22:27
    Photo ID: 8544288
    VIRIN: 240722-N-WP746-1072
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: LIMóN, CR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Continuing Promise 2024 treat patients in Valle La Estrella in Limón, Costa Rica [Image 7 of 7], by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Continuing Promise 2024 treat patients in Valle La Estrella in Limón, Costa Rica
    Continuing Promise 2024 treat patients in Valle La Estrella in Limón, Costa Rica
    Continuing Promise 2024 treat patients in Valle La Estrella in Limón, Costa Rica
    Continuing Promise 2024 treat patients in Valle La Estrella in Limón, Costa Rica
    Continuing Promise 2024 treat patients in Valle La Estrella in Limón, Costa Rica
    Continuing Promise 2024 treat patients in Valle La Estrella in Limón, Costa Rica
    Continuing Promise 2024 treat patients in Valle La Estrella in Limón, Costa Rica

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    costa rica
    cp24
    continuingpromise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download