Continuing Promise 2024 treat patients in Valle La Estrella in Limón, Costa Rica

VALLE LA ESTRELLA, Costa Rica (July 22, 2024) – U.S. Navy family and geriatric care physician Lt. Rachel Rosedale, Dr. Celina Rodriguez Obaldia, from the Costa Rican Social Security Fund, and interpreter, Mauren Rivera Granados, conduct a medical assessment on a patient at Valle La Estrella Clinic in Limón, Costa Rica, during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

