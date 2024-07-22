Hawaii Air National Guard Enhances Multinational Interoperability During JPMRC 24-01

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam conducts an airdrop mission during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-1 at Malemute Drop Zone, Alaska, Nov. 2, 2023. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army's newest Combat Training Center (CTC and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-1 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mysti Bicoy)

