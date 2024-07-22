Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Air National Guard Enhances Multinational Interoperability During JPMRC 24-01

    MALEMUTE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam conducts an airdrop mission during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-1 at Malemute Drop Zone, Alaska, Nov. 2, 2023. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army's newest Combat Training Center (CTC and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-1 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mysti Bicoy)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 22:26
    Photo ID: 8544283
    VIRIN: 231102-Z-RV808-1626
    Resolution: 6083x4058
    Size: 10.74 MB
    Location: MALEMUTE, ALASKA, US
    This work, Hawaii Air National Guard Enhances Multinational Interoperability During JPMRC 24-01, by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    readiness
    lethality
    JPMRC
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Pueos
    204thAS

