Hawaii Air National Guard Enhances Multinational Interoperability During JPMRC 24-01

U.S Air National Guard Airman First Class Alexander Blankenship, 204th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, guides the M142 HIMARS onto a C-17 Globemaster III en route to Palau during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01, Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Nov. 05, 2023. Realistic training exercises with our allies and partners, like JPMRC, strengthen defense relationships, foster multinational interoperability, generate readiness, and combat-credible fighter formations.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)
