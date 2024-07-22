Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Air National Guard Enhances Multinational Interoperability During JPMRC 24-01 [Image 5 of 8]

    Hawaii Air National Guard Enhances Multinational Interoperability During JPMRC 24-01

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Airman First Class Alexander Blankership, 204th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, conducts preflight checks during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01 support, Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Nov. 05, 2023. Realistic training exercises with our allies and partners, like JPMRC, strengthen defense relationships, foster multinational interoperability, generate readiness, and combat-credible fighter formations.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 21:59
    Photo ID: 8544262
    VIRIN: 231105-Z-RV808-1399
    Resolution: 5783x3860
    Size: 14.38 MB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HAWAII, US
