U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to B Battery, 1-3 FA, 17th FAB along with their M142 HIMARS load on a C-17 Globemaster III en route to Palau during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01 support, Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Nov. 05, 2023. Realistic training exercises with our allies and partners, like JPMRC, strengthen defense relationships, foster multinational interoperability, generate readiness, and combat-credible fighter formations.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2023 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 21:59 Photo ID: 8544261 VIRIN: 231105-Z-RV808-1408 Resolution: 7560x5045 Size: 20.11 MB Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HAWAII, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hawaii Air National Guard Enhances Multinational Interoperability During JPMRC 24-01 [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.