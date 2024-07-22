Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Air National Guard Enhances Multinational Interoperability During JPMRC 24-01 [Image 3 of 8]

    Hawaii Air National Guard Enhances Multinational Interoperability During JPMRC 24-01

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ian Meakins, 621st Contingency Respnse Wing logistics technician, secures a M142 HIMARS onto a C-17 Globemaster II during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01 support, Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Nov. 05, 2023. Realistic training exercises with our allies and partners, like JPMRC, strengthen defense relationships, foster multinational interoperability, generate readiness, and combat-credible fighter formations.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2023
    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Air National Guard Enhances Multinational Interoperability During JPMRC 24-01 [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

