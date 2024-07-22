Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Air National Guard Enhances Multinational Interoperability During JPMRC 24-01 [Image 2 of 8]

    Hawaii Air National Guard Enhances Multinational Interoperability During JPMRC 24-01

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III takes off en route to Palau during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 24-01 support, Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Nov. 05, 2023. Realistic training exercises with our allies and partners, like JPMRC, strengthen defense relationships, foster multinational interoperability, generate readiness, and combat-credible fighter formations.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 21:59
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HAWAII, US
    readiness
    lethality
    JPMRC
    2ndIBCT
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    204thAS

