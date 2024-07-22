Maryland Air Guard cyber operators support DEFENDER 24 along with NATO counterparts

NATO cyber defenders from the Maryland Air National Guard, Norwegian Cyber Defence Force, and Poland Cyber Command plan to conduct blue team cyber operations to defend training systems from simulated adversarial cyber attacks during DEFENDER 24, May 8, 2024, in Warsaw, Poland. DEFENDER is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Virtue) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

