Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maryland Air Guard cyber operators support DEFENDER 24 along with NATO counterparts [Image 5 of 8]

    Maryland Air Guard cyber operators support DEFENDER 24 along with NATO counterparts

    TALLINN, ESTONIA

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Virtue 

    175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard

    Maryland Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Joseph Gonzales, 276th Cyberspace Operations Squadron, conducts red team operations alongside Poland Cyber Command service members during a multinational cyber exercise as part of DEFENDER 24, May 15, 2024, in Tallinn, Estonia. DEFENDER is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Virtue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 21:46
    Photo ID: 8544241
    VIRIN: 240515-Z-US479-1127
    Resolution: 2400x1348
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: TALLINN, EE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Air Guard cyber operators support DEFENDER 24 along with NATO counterparts [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Laura Virtue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maryland Air Guard cyber operators support DEFENDER 24 along with NATO counterparts
    Maryland Air Guard cyber operators support DEFENDER 24 along with NATO counterparts
    Maryland Air Guard cyber operators support DEFENDER 24 along with NATO counterparts
    Maryland Air Guard cyber operators support DEFENDER 24 along with NATO counterparts
    Maryland Air Guard cyber operators support DEFENDER 24 along with NATO counterparts
    Maryland Air Guard cyber operators support DEFENDER 24 along with NATO counterparts
    Maryland Air Guard cyber operators support DEFENDER 24 along with NATO counterparts
    Maryland Air Guard cyber operators support DEFENDER 24 along with NATO counterparts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Maryland Air Guard cyber operators support DEFENDER 24 along with NATO counterparts

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Estonia
    Poland
    Cyber
    Partnership
    175th Wing
    DEFENDER 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download