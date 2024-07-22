Rear Admiral Lahti visits Puller Hall Unaccompanied Housing facility onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

Yorktown, Va. (July 22, 2024) Rear Admiral Carl Lahti, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic visits the Puller Hall Unaccompanied Housing building onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. The visit allowed the opportunity to receive an orientation to some of the ongoing and planned projects geared towards the overall quality of life at the facility. His visit also provided an opportunity to observe operations at a variety of locations throughout the installation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

