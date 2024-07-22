LCAC`s Peruvian Navy Vehicle(LAV)transport training

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Osumi-class amphibious transport dock ship JS Kunisaki (LST 4003) participated in Peruvian Navy Vehicle (LAV) transport training at Bellows Field Beach, Hawaii, During Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, July 18. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines,14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug.1.The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans.RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hikaru Aoki)

