Airmen of the 139th Security Forces Squadron clean their weapons after an exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on July 16, 2024. The 139th SFS went to Alaska for their annual active training. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 20:21 Photo ID: 8544182 VIRIN: 240718-Z-NR050-1004 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 37.24 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 139th Security Forces train in Alaska [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.