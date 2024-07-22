Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    139th Security Forces train in Alaska [Image 7 of 8]

    139th Security Forces train in Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen of the 139th Security Forces Squadron clean their weapons after an exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on July 16, 2024. The 139th SFS went to Alaska for their annual active training. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 20:21
    Photo ID: 8544182
    VIRIN: 240718-Z-NR050-1004
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 37.24 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
