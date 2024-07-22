Airmen of the 139th Security Forces Squadron standby for instructions during an exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on July 16, 2024. The 139th SFS went to Alaska for their annual active training. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 20:21
|Photo ID:
|8544176
|VIRIN:
|240716-Z-NR050-1002
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|22.53 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 139th Security Forces train in Alaska [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Andrew Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.