U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Robert Turner, commanding general, III Marine Expeditionary Force, observes a live-fire range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 19, 2024. Turner sponsored a tour of III MEF facilities to U.S. Army Gen. Paul LaCamera, commanding general of Republic of Korea U.S. Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, to showcase the unique capabilities that support the combined forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 19:27 Photo ID: 8544036 VIRIN: 240719-M-WK421-1181 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 3.44 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Gen. LaCamera and III MEF Commanding General Observe Live-Fire Range [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.