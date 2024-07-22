1st Battalion 200th Infantry Regiment Trains at JRTC 24-09

New Mexico Army National Guard Soldier Spc. Salvador Gutierrez, an infantryman from the 1st Battalion, 200th Infantry Regiment, scans his sector for enemy forces at a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation on July 22nd, 2024, at Fort Johnson, La. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. Training exercises include medical evacuations of wounded soldiers, weapon live-fire trainings, and sustainment operations. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Kayla Fleshman)

