    1st Battalion 200th Infantry Regiment Trains at JRTC 24-09 [Image 1 of 2]

    1st Battalion 200th Infantry Regiment Trains at JRTC 24-09

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kayla Fleshman 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    New Mexico Army National Guard Soldier Spc. Salvador Gutierrez, an infantryman from the 1st Battalion, 200th Infantry Regiment, scans his sector for enemy forces at a Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation on July 22nd, 2024, at Fort Johnson, La. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. Training exercises include medical evacuations of wounded soldiers, weapon live-fire trainings, and sustainment operations. (Oregon Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Kayla Fleshman)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 19:22
    Photo ID: 8544033
    VIRIN: 240722-Z-CX442-5673
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
    This work, 1st Battalion 200th Infantry Regiment Trains at JRTC 24-09 [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT Kayla Fleshman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JRTC
    Infantry
    1-200
    NMARNG
    JRTC 24-09
    1-200th Infantry Regiment

