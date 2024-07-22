Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

Crowd members watch an aerial demonstration from the shade created by the tail of a static display B-52 bomber during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 20, 2024. Various aerial and ground performers, including the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” and the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, perform two full days of world-class aerial acrobatics and military demonstrations at ATOH, a biennial event that JBER hosts to give back to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Connaher)

