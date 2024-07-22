Army depot supplies computers to local school districts [Image 2 of 7]

240524-A-JT832-1002
WAYNESBORO, Pa.
Letterkenny Army Depot personnel from the Directorate of Supply and Transportation complete the offload of computers and other related supplies at the Waynesboro Area District Office to support local students and staff May 24.
Later that day, depot personnel transported supplies to the Shippensburg Area School District office.
“The district staff’s excitement and gratitude were evident as we transferred the equipment,” stated Tina Diaz, chief, Property Accountability Branch, LEAD. “Seeing the positive impact the donation had on them was heartwarming.”
