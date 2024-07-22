Army depot supplies computers to local school districts [Image 7 of 7]

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    05.24.2024

    SHIPPENSBURG, Pa.

    Letterkenny Army Depot personnel from the Directorate of Supply and Transportation and the Directorate of Information Management complete the offload of computers and other related supplies at the Shippensburg Area School District office to support local students and staff on May 24 per the Computers for Learning program.

    In total, 110 and 65 desktop computers, along with various computer mice and keyboards, were donated to the SASD and the Waynesboro Area School District, respectively.

    (U.S. Army photo by Taylor Mayberry)

