Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army depot supplies computers to local school districts [Image 1 of 7] [Image 1 of 7]

    Army depot supplies computers to local school districts [Image 1 of 7]

    CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Joshua Shinn 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    240524-A-JT832-1001
    WAYNESBORO, Pa.

    Letterkenny Army Depot personnel from the Directorate of Supply and Transportation unload a vehicle of 65 desktop computers and other related supplies at the Waynesboro Area School District office to support local students and staff per the Computers for Learning, or CFL, program May 24.

    The U.S. General Services Administration formed the CFL program to encourage federal agencies to donate computers and other peripheral equipment deemed excess property to local schools and educational non-profit entities. The program’s mission is to provide students across the country with the necessary resources for their education and learning.

    (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 16:23
    Photo ID: 8543625
    VIRIN: 240524-A-JT832-1001
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 639.68 KB
    Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army depot supplies computers to local school districts [Image 1 of 7] [Image 7 of 7], by Joshua Shinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army depot supplies computers to local school districts [Image 1 of 7]
    Army depot supplies computers to local school districts [Image 7 of 7]
    Army depot supplies computers to local school districts [Image 2 of 7]
    Army depot supplies computers to local school districts [Image 3 of 7]
    Army depot supplies computers to local school districts
    Army depot supplies computers to local school districts
    Army depot supplies computers to local school districts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army depot supplies computers to local school districts

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LEAD
    AMC
    AMCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download