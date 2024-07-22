Army depot supplies computers to local school districts [Image 1 of 7]

240524-A-JT832-1001

WAYNESBORO, Pa.



Letterkenny Army Depot personnel from the Directorate of Supply and Transportation unload a vehicle of 65 desktop computers and other related supplies at the Waynesboro Area School District office to support local students and staff per the Computers for Learning, or CFL, program May 24.



The U.S. General Services Administration formed the CFL program to encourage federal agencies to donate computers and other peripheral equipment deemed excess property to local schools and educational non-profit entities. The program’s mission is to provide students across the country with the necessary resources for their education and learning.



(Courtesy photo)

