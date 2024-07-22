Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stinger Virtual Trainer [Image 5 of 6]

    Stinger Virtual Trainer

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Varnado 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, attached to 1st Battalion, 635th Armored Regiment, use a virtual reality trainer to simulate shooting the Stinger Missile system in the U.S. Central Command area of operations on June 5, 2024. Soldiers undergo specialized training on the Stinger Missile system to master its operation and maintenance, ensuring they are capable of effectively employing this critical air defense weapon. USCENTCOM stands ready to respond to crises throughout the CENTCOM region to support our partners and ensure regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Varnado)

