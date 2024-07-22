Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Squad Assault Lane [Image 3 of 6]

    Squad Assault Lane

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Varnado 

    Task Force Spartan

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, attached to 1st Battalion, 635th Armored Regiment, takes cover behind a barrier during tactical chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear training in the U.S. Central Command area of operations on May 29, 2024. The training session was designed to enhance the readiness and proficiency in handling CBRN threats in the USCENTCOM region. USCENTCOM stands ready to respond to crises throughout the CENTCOM region to support our partners and ensure regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Varnado)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 14:30
    Photo ID: 8543234
    VIRIN: 240529-Z-DV990-1002
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Squad Assault Lane [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Daniel Varnado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

