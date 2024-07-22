U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, attached to 1st Battalion, 635th Armored Regiment, provides rear security during tactical chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear training in the U.S. Central Command area of operations on May 28, 2024. The training session was designed to enhance the readiness and proficiency in handling CBRN threats in the USCENTCOM region. USCENTCOM stands ready to respond to crises throughout the CENTCOM region to support our partners and ensure regional stability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Varnado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 14:30 Photo ID: 8543232 VIRIN: 240528-Z-DV990-1001 Resolution: 2684x1789 Size: 534.51 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Squad Assault Lane [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Daniel Varnado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.