624th ASTS participates in RIMPAC

Forty-one Citizen Airmen from the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron participated in the 29th exercise of the biennial Rim of the Pacific at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on July 17, 2024. The 624th ASTS members responded to a simulated mass casualty event during the training. They treated and prepared patients in an En Route Patient Staging System for movement onto an AMBUS and C-17 aircraft.



Large-scale exercises like RIMPAC build relationships and communication and improve training among responders, enabling care to provide a standardized approach across military branches. RIMPAC is the world’s largest international maritime exercise.

