    624th ASTS participates in RIMPAC [Image 3 of 6]

    624th ASTS participates in RIMPAC

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by James Bowman 

    624th Regional Support Group

    Forty-one Citizen Airmen from the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron participated in the 29th exercise of the biennial Rim of the Pacific at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on July 17, 2024. The 624th ASTS members responded to a simulated mass casualty event during the training. They treated and prepared patients in an En Route Patient Staging System for movement onto an AMBUS and C-17 aircraft.

    Large-scale exercises like RIMPAC build relationships and communication and improve training among responders, enabling care to provide a standardized approach across military branches. RIMPAC is the world’s largest international maritime exercise.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 14:38
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
