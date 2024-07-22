624th ASTS participates in RIMPAC

Forty-one Citizen Airmen from the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron participated in the 29th exercise of the biennial Rim of the Pacific at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on July 17, 2024. The 624th ASTS members responded to a simulated mass casualty event during the training. They treated and prepared patients in an En Route Patient Staging System for movement onto an AMBUS and C-17 aircraft.
Large-scale exercises like RIMPAC build relationships and communication and improve training among responders, enabling care to provide a standardized approach across military branches. RIMPAC is the world’s largest international maritime exercise.
|07.17.2024
|07.22.2024 14:38
|8543221
|240717-F-MK831-6899
|4009x2670
|1.6 MB
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|2
|0
