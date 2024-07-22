U.S. Army Captain Michael Murphy assumes command as the commander of the 28th Finance Battalion, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Pennsylvania National Guard in a ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, July 21, 2024. An assumption of command ceremony is a military tradition that is an endowment of authority for a unit to a commanding officer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Annie M. Riley)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 14:30
|Photo ID:
|8543204
|VIRIN:
|240721-Z-HB431-4880
|Resolution:
|4362x2908
|Size:
|7.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 28th Finance Battalion, HHC Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Annie Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
28th Finance Battalion, HHC Assumption of Command Ceremony
Finance